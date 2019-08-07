- CHF struggles to capitalize on risk-off atmosphere on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index clings to modest recovery gains above 97.50.
- Coming up: Speech by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.
The USD/CHF pair slumped to its lowest level since late June at 0.9704 earlier in the week and went into a recovery stage. After closing the previous day 50 pips higher, the pair stretched higher today and was last seen trading at 0.9795, adding 0.33% on a daily basis.
The risk-off flows since late last week provided a strong boost to the safe-haven CHF and revived concerns over the Swiss National Bank (SNB) possibly intervening in the FX market to limit the currency's appreciation, especially against the euro. Assessing the SNB's other options, “The ECB being set to deliver a significant easing package at the September meeting is likely to put even more pressure on SNB to follow suit, i.e. go further negative and possibly expand its balance sheet further," Danske Bank analysts said.
Dollar continues to erase losses
Furthermore, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, is posting modest daily gains at 97.70 to reveal a stronger dollar today. However, the fact that the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 4% on a daily basis suggests that the DXY's correction is technical and is unlikely to gather momentum unless supported by fundamental developments.
Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will publish its Consumer Credit Change report. Furthermore, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is scheduled to deliver a speech.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9793
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.9761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.986
|Daily SMA50
|0.9884
|Daily SMA100
|0.9979
|Daily SMA200
|0.9974
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9793
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9703
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9814
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9622
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9842
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
