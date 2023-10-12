USD/CHF extends losses to near 0.9000 amid soft US Dollar, US CPI data eyed

- USD/CHF drops vertically to near 0.9000 as the US Dollar remains soft.
- Investors expect that the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict would be lower if more players do not intervene.
- The US PPI report remained hotter than anticipated due to higher gasoline and food prices.
The USD/CHF pair continues its six-day losing spell and drops to near the psychological support of 0.9000. A steep sell-off in the Swiss Franc asset came due to the soft US Dollar as investors are anticipating that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates unchanged in November. This would buy some time to assess the impact of interest rate hikes till done.
S&P500 futures added some decent gains in the London session, portraying cheerful market sentiment due to fading hawkish Fed bets. Also, investors expect that the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict would be lower if more players do not intervene. Apart from that, Israel is not an oil-rich nation, therefore, the consequences on the oil price could be limited.
In addition to the correction in the US Dollar, the 10-year US Treasury yields also dropped to near 4.56% from multi-year highs. Investors should be prepared for a volatile action in the US Dollar as the US inflation data will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Producer Price Index (PPI) report for September, released on Wednesday, remained hotter than anticipated due to higher gasoline and food prices while prices of core goods and services declined at factory gates.
About the US consumer inflation, investors have forecasted that headline and core inflation grew by 0.3% on a monthly basis in September. The annual core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen declining to 4.1% from the former reading of 4.3%. The US CPI report for September will shape the monetary policy decision for the November meeting.
On the Swiss Franc front, investors await Producer and Import Prices, which will be published on Friday. The economic data could provide fresh impetus to the inflation outlook in the nation.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9002
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9084
|Daily SMA50
|0.8927
|Daily SMA100
|0.8907
|Daily SMA200
|0.9024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9055
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9002
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9073
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9022
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8944
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9049
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9102
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
