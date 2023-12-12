USD/CHF extends losses for the second session near 0.8770, US CPI eyed

- USD/CHF losses ground as the US Dollar turns into negative territory.
- Downbeat US yields put pressure on the Greenback.
- US CPI (YoY) is expected to ease to 3.1%, while monthly inflation to rise by 0.1%.
- SNB could maintain rates at 1.75% on the eased Swiss inflation for November.
USD/CHF hovers around 0.8770 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, extending its losses for the second consecutive day ahead of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The US Dollar Index (DXY) loses ground on downbeat US Treasury yields. The DXY moves below 104.00, with yields on 2-year and 10-year US bond coupons standing lower at 4.70% and 4.21%, respectively, by the press time.
The market expects the annual US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure to ease to 3.1% from the previous 3.2%, with the monthly inflation figure anticipated to rise by 0.1%. The US Core CPI is expected to remain steady at 4.0%. Moreover, as per the CME FedWatch Tool, markets have factored in the expectation that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will keep the rate within the range of 5.25%–5.50%. Additionally, markets expect a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by March 2024.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to maintain policy rates at the unchanged level of 1.75% on Thursday, especially following the easing of the Swiss Consumer Price Index (YoY) for November to 1.4%, compared to the previous 1.7%.
The SNB will also communicate the Monetary Policy Assessment published in the Quarterly Bulletin, providing insights into the medium-term conditional inflation forecast. Investors will also pay close attention to the speech by the head of the Swiss National Bank, Thomas J. Jordan, as his remarks can significantly impact the value of the Swiss Francs (CHF).
USD/CHF: Technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8769
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8803
|Daily SMA50
|0.8937
|Daily SMA100
|0.8904
|Daily SMA200
|0.895
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8816
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8779
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
