USD/CHF extends its upside above 0.8900, US economic data eyed

The USD/CHF pair gains momentum near 0.8915 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The major pair attracts some buyers close to the monthly highs since July following the upbeat US economic data . Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, hovers around 104.85 after retreating from a six-month high of 105.02. Markets expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates over 5% for a longer period. The Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller stated that they have further room to increase interest rates, but the data will determine whether the Fed needs to hike rates again and if it is done hiking rates. While, Fed Boston President Susan Collins pointed out the risk of an inappropriately restrictive monetary policy stance and called for a patient and careful, but deliberate policy. Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported on Wednesday that the US ISM Services PMI rose to 54.5 in August from 52.7 the previous month, above the market consensus of 52.5. This figure is the highest since February. Furthermore, the S&P Global Composite's final readings fell to 50.2 in August from 50.4 in July. On the other hand, The office of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai extended China's "Section 301" tariff exemptions on 352 Chinese imports and 77 COVID-19-related categories until December 31, which were supposed to expire on September 30, per Reuters. This action will allow for more consideration under a statutory four-year review That said, the negative development or the renewed trade war tension between the US and China might benefit the traditional safe-haven CHF and act as a headwind for USD/CHF. Furthermore, the downbeat Swiss economic data weigh on the Swiss France (CHF) this week. That said, the Swiss economy remained stagnant in the second quarter. The nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 dropped to 0.0% QoQ, below the market consensus of 0.1% and the previous quarter's reading of 0.3%. On an annual basis, the growth number remained at 0.5% as expected, the Swiss Statistics reported on Monday. Later this week, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Unit Labor Costs for Q2 will be due. These figures could give a clear direction for the USD/CHF pair. In the absence of top-tier economic data releases from Switzerland later this week, the USD price dynamic will be the main driver for the USD/CHF pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.