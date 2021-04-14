USD/CHF extends its slide towards the 200-DMA at 0.9100 – Commerzbank

The US dollar continues its slide lower as the USD/CHF pair has eroded its mid-March low at 0.9215. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, spots the next stop on the downside at the 0.9166 55-day moving average.

USD/CHF finds the 200-day ma at 0.9100

“USD/CHF has eroded the mid-March low at 0.9215 and is on the defensive.”

“The 55-day ma lies at 0.9166 and the 200-day ma is found at 0.9100 just ahead of the uptrend at 0.9031.”

“Initial resistance is the 0.9296 September 2020 high. Key nearby resistance lies at 0.9467/72 (highs from July).”