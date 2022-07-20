- USD/CHF gains some positive traction on Wednesday and reverses a part of the overnight slide.
- A generally positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven CHF and offers support to the major.
- Elevated US bond yields help the USD to stall its corrective pullback and provide a modest lift.
The USD/CHF pair attracts some buying on Wednesday and recovers a part of the overnight heavy losses to a two-week low. Spot prices are building on the steady intraday ascent through the early European session and have climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 0.9700 mark in the last hour.
Despite receding bets for a more aggressive tightening by the Fed, investors seem convinced that the US central bank will deliver a larger rate hike later this year to tame inflation. The speculations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and will assist the US dollar to stall its recent corrective pullback from a two-decade high.
The idea of a massive 100 bps Fed rate hike move in July gained traction following the release of red-hot US consumer inflation figures, which accelerated to a four-decade high in June. Several FOMC members, however, pushed back against market expectations and signalled last week that they will likely stick to a 75 bps rate increase.
On the other hand, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and offered some support to the USD/CHF pair. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction, warranting caution before confirming that the downfall from the 0.9885 region, or a multi-week high touched last Thursday, has run its course.
Market participants now look forward to the release of US Existing Home Sales data later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields should influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9683
|Daily SMA50
|0.9731
|Daily SMA100
|0.9587
|Daily SMA200
|0.9397
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9787
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9654
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9757
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9842
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
