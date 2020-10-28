USD/CHF extends daily rally toward 0.9120 as DXY climbs above 93.50

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF is rising for the third straight day on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index climbs to nine-day highs above 93.60.
  • S&P 500 futures are down nearly 2% ahead of the opening bell.

After breaking above 0.9100 during the European trading hours, the USD/CHF preserved its bullish momentum and touched its highest level since October 19th at 0.9128. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on the day at 0.9122.

DXY rises for the third straight day

The broad-based USD strength remains the primary driver of USD/CHF's movements on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which posted small gains and closed above 93.00 on Tuesday, capitalized on safe-haven flows and climbed to its highest level in more than a week at 93.64. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.5% on the day at 93.55.

Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, the S&P 500 futures are down nearly 2% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes look to start the day deep in the negative territory. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 2%, confirming the view that safe-haven flows are likely to continue to dominate the markets.

Meanwhile, the only data from the US showed on Wednesday that the trade deficit in September narrowed $79.4 billion from $83.1 billion in August but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.912
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 0.9086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9127
Daily SMA50 0.9129
Daily SMA100 0.9228
Daily SMA200 0.9453
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9098
Previous Daily Low 0.9062
Previous Weekly High 0.9166
Previous Weekly Low 0.9031
Previous Monthly High 0.9296
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9075
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9066
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9046
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.903
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9102
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9118
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9138

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.

Gold News

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.

Read more

WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA

WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA

Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures