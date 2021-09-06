USD/CHF Elliot Wave Analysis: USD/CHF consolidates in a triangle between 0.9100 and 0.9200

NEWS | | By Harsh Japee
  • USD/CHF terminates potential Wave e of the triangle around 0.9120.
  • A push above 0.9200 will accelerate toward 0.9300 as Wave 3 progresses.
  • The pair is bouncing off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of lower degree Wave i.

USD/CHF is consolidating in lower degree Wave ii, as Wave 3 is progressing above the 0.9300 mark. The triangle consolidation might have terminated wave e, around 0.9120 levels last week. If correct, the currency would attempt to break above 0.9200 resistance soon.

Looking at the larger degree wave count, USD/CHF could be progressing within Wave 3 or C (alternate count) since 0.8770 low registered on January 6, which is not seen on the chart displayed here. Medium-term wave counts are indicating potential Waves 1 and 2 in place around 0.9260 and 0.9020 respectively.

If the above structure holds well, Wave 3 could be in progress toward 0.9300 at least. Looking further into the sub-waves, lower degree Waves i and ii might have terminated around 0.9240 and 0.9120, respectively. Also, note that Wave ii unfolded as a potential bullish triangle and could push above 0.9200 in the near term.

USD/CHF bulls are looking poised to rally toward 0.9300, as Wave 3 unfolds. Also note that triangle Wave ii found support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of potential Wave i. The single currency pair should stay above 0.9020 support to keep the above bullish scenario intact.

Alternate count

USD/CHF is unfolding as a corrective structure (A)-(B)-(C) at a larger degree since the 0.8770 low. Within the above structure, Waves (A) and (B) might have terminated around 0.9460 and 0.8925 (not seen on the 4H chart here).

If the above holds well, a larger degree Wave (C) could be unfolding toward 0.9300 and higher. Either way, bulls remain poised to break higher as long as prices stay above the 0.9020 mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9148
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.9138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9164
Daily SMA50 0.9162
Daily SMA100 0.9112
Daily SMA200 0.9078
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.916
Previous Daily Low 0.9116
Previous Weekly High 0.919
Previous Weekly Low 0.9102
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.9019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9132
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9143
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9116
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9094
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9072
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.916
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9182
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9204

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

