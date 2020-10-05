USD/CHF edges lower toward mid-0.9100s ahead of US PMI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF starts the week on the back foot.
  • US Dollar Index is staying under modest bearish pressure.
  • US economic docket will feature September PMI data. 

After closing the last day of the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/CHF pair edged lower on Monday and touched its worst level in nearly two weeks at 0.9155. As of writing, the pair was down 0.45% on the day at 0.9168.

DXY extends last week's slide on Monday

The selling pressure surrounding the greenback at the start of the week seems to be causing USD/CHF to stays under bearish pressure.

The improving market sentiment on reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital on Monday is weighing on the greenback. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.65% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day decisively higher. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is down 0.18% on the day at 93.65.

Later in the day, the IHS Markit and the ISM will release the Services PMI reports for September. Markets expect both data to show an ongoing expansion in the service sector's business activity at a robust pace. Better-than-expected PMI readings could provide an additional boost to risk sentiment and put additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

On the other hand, the greenback could stage a recovery if the market mood sours in the second half of the day and help USD/CHF erase its losses.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9168
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 0.9203
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9165
Daily SMA50 0.9132
Daily SMA100 0.9318
Daily SMA200 0.9502
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9219
Previous Daily Low 0.9181
Previous Weekly High 0.9296
Previous Weekly Low 0.9162
Previous Monthly High 0.9296
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9196
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9184
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9164
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9146
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9221
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9239
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9258

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

