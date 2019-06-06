USD/CHF edges higher to 3-day tops, just above mid-0.9900s

• The USD fails to capitalize on the overnight bounce and caps the recovery.
• Fading safe-haven demand weighs on the CHF and remained supportive.
The USD/CHF pair finally broke out of its daily consolidative trading range and was now seen building on the overnight goodish rebound from 4-1/2 month lows.
The US Dollar made a solid comeback on Wednesday following the release of upbeat US ISM non-manufacturing PMI and prompted some aggressive short-covering move, helping the pair to recover nearly 100-pips from an intraday low level of 0.9954 - the lowest since mid-January.
Meanwhile, the greenback failed to capitalize on the overnight positive move and remained on the defensive amid increasing bets for an eventual Fed rate cut. This coupled with a flurry of trade-related headlines led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the early part of Thursday's trading session.
However, the recent improvement in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a follow-through recovery in equity markets, undermined the Swiss Franc's relative safe-haven status and turned out to be the only factor that helped regain some positive traction in the past hour or so.
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket features second-tier data and seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. However, some repositioning trade, ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP, might infuse some volatility and produce short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9953
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0056
|Daily SMA50
|1.0081
|Daily SMA100
|1.004
|Daily SMA200
|0.9961
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9951
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9854
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0099
|Previous Weekly Low
|1
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0227
|Previous Monthly Low
|1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9981
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0078
Editors' pick
EUR/USD keeps retreating to mids-1.12
After peaking at 1.1308, the pair is on retreat mode, having trimmed ECB-related gains. Mixed message from policymakers as the ECB set a high rate on the new funding scheme (TLTRO) but pushed back on the guidance for raising rates.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY drops to session low, challenges 108.00 handle on softer US data
The incoming trade-related headlines benefitted the safe-haven JPY. The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets. A sustained break below the 108.00 mark needed to confirm further slide.
Wall Street opens virtually unchanged on Thursday
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day flat on Thursday as investors are staying on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst, be it headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict or remarks from Fedpolicymakers on the interest rate outlook.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back above $1335 level
Gold built on its steady intraday climb and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1335 level. The incoming trade-related headlines underpinned the commodity’s safe-haven demand.