USD/CHF edges higher above 0.9150, focus on US ADP, FOMC Minutes

- USD/CHF remains sidelined after declining the most in two weeks.
- Tepid risk appetite, cautious mood ahead of the key US data/events challenge momentum.
- Updates concerning Omicron, China’s Evergrande may entertain intraday traders ahead of the key US session.
USD/CHF treads water around 0.9165, recently bounced off the intraday low amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The Swiss currency (CHF) pair dropped the most in a fortnight the previous day while consolidating the early week’s heavy gains.
That being said, recently softer Treasury yields and mixed concerns over the South African covid variant, namely Omicron, seem to challenge the USD/CHF pair traders, not to forget cautious mood ahead of the US ADP Employment Change for December and FOMC Minutes.
World Health Organization (WHO) WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud cites fresh clues to placate Omicron fears but the recent rally in infections challenges the national medical systems in multiple nations.
It’s worth noting that a jump in the global vaccinations keeps policymakers hopeful of overcoming the pandemic, which in turn favored market sentiment the previous day.
Also, mixed data from the US and a pause in the bullish inflation expectations joined comments from the Fed policymaker to confuse the market players.
Talking about data, the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest in 11 months in December, 58.7 versus 60.0 forecast and 61.1 prior, whereas November’s JOLTS Jobs Openings came in lower than the upwardly revised previous reading of 11.091M to 10.562M.
Moving on, the US inflation expectations, as per 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) eased from a six-week high to 2.57% at the latest, which in turn tamed Fed rate-hike chatters.
Also, Minneapolis Fed President and 2022 voting FOMC member Neil Kashkari, who surprised markets with this hawkish hopes of two rate lifts in 2022 still fall short of the money market bets favoring three such actions, which in turn weigh on the sentiment.
Elsewhere, fresh fears concerning China’s troubled real-estate player Evergrande also weigh on the market sentiment and the USD/CHF prices.
Against this backdrop, the US Treasury yields struggle to extend the previous run-up while taking rounds to the six-week high flashed on Tuesday whereas the US stock futures print mild losses by the press time.
Looking forward, USD/CHF traders will pay attention to the Omicron and China headlines before the US data docket gets active. While the anticipated easing in the ADP may help the Aussie pair to keep the latest rebound, the hawkish tone of the policymakers in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes will be enough to keep the quote weak.
Read: US ADP December Preview: Suddenly its inflation, not jobs
Technical analysis
USD/CHF remains confined between 20-DMA and a five-month-old support line, respectively around 0.9195 and 0.9135. However, bearish MACD signals and descending RSI line keep sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9163
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9196
|Daily SMA50
|0.9206
|Daily SMA100
|0.9213
|Daily SMA200
|0.9172
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9197
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9137
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9174
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9134
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9074
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9225
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.