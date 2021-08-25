USD/CHF eases from tops, still well bid around 0.9130-35 area

- USD/CHF edged higher on Wednesday and snapped three consecutive days of the losing streak.
- A generally positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended support to the pair.
- A modest USD strength remained supportive of the move up ahead of US Durable Goods Orders.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session, albeit has retreated around 20 pips from daily tops. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.9130-35 region, up 0.10% for the day.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/CHF pair to gain some positive traction on Wednesday and stage a goodish bounce from one-week lows touched in the previous session. The pair, for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of the losing streak and stalled its recent pullback from levels just above the 0.9200 mark.
Concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant eased after China said that it had stopped the community spread of COVID-19. Adding to this, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The development raised hopes that inoculations in the US could accelerate and restored investors' confidence.
This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength provided an additional lift to the major, though the uptick lacked the bullish conviction of any follow-through buying beyond mid-0.9100s, at least for now.
The greenback found support from some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with expectations that the Fed might still begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus in 2021, further extended some support to the greenback. Investors, however, seemed reluctant ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9133
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9134
|Daily SMA50
|0.9166
|Daily SMA100
|0.9119
|Daily SMA200
|0.9076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9139
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9111
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9207
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.91
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9274
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.904
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9153
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750, shrugging off weak German data
EUR/USD has turned higher on the day, topping 1.1750 after falling earlier in response to German IFO Business Climate, which missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is paring losses it suffered in previous days and ahead of Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 but off the lows, as the US dollar stabilizes. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.
XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792
Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.