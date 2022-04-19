- USD/CHF climbed to a one-year high during the early part of trading on Tuesday.
- Softer US bond yields capped gains for the USD and prompted some profit-taking.
- Rising bets for a more aggressive Fed favour the USD bulls and should limit losses.
The USD/CHF pair surrendered its intraday gains to the highest level since April 2021 and slipped below the mid-0.9400s during the early part of the European session.
The US dollar eased a bit from a fresh two-year high touched earlier this Tuesday amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that failed to assist the USD/CHF pair to capitalize on its early positive move and prompted some selling near the 0.9465 area. The downside, however, seems cushioned amid expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.
In fact, the markets have been pricing in multiple 50 bps rate hikes by the Fed amid concerns that the worsening Ukraine crisis would put upward pressure on already high inflation. Moreover, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday that the US central bank shouldn’t rule out rate increases of 75 bps. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields, which, in turn, should limit losses for the USD/CHF pair.
Apart from this, signs of stability in the equity markets could undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc and offer additional support to spot prices. Even from a technical perspective, acceptance above the 0.9410-0.9415 region favours bulls, suggesting that dips might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has topped out.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Building Permits and Housing Starts later during the early North American session. This, along with a scheduled speech by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment could provide some meaningful trading impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9442
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.9448
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9323
|Daily SMA50
|0.9286
|Daily SMA100
|0.9243
|Daily SMA200
|0.9221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9453
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9421
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9443
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9287
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9441
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9433
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9428
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9396
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9492
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.0800 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, rebounding amid a pullback in the US dollar despite a cautious market mood. The aggressive Fed's tightening bets and a probable EU embargo on Russian energy imports could keep a check on the pair's upside.
USD/JPY surges towards 128.50 on Fed-BOJ divergence, 130.00 eyed
USD/JPY is surging towards 128.50 as a broader strength in the US dollar deepens. Fed’s James Bullard sounded more hawkish than earlier on guidance for this fiscal year. Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Kuroda said that a weak yen is positive for the economy as a whole.
Gold needs acceptance above $1,982 to resume the uptrend
Gold Price treads water amid a broad US dollar retreat and cautious market mood. US Treasury yields resume the uptrend, keeping XAUUSD bulls on the back foot.
ApeCoin price could see a massive run-up as whales continue to accumulate
ApeCoin price has shown a major technical confluence of bullish signal that forecasts that good things are bound to happen. The crypto market shows good health, making this run-up possible.
French Elections Preview: EUR/USD buy opportunity? Macron lead is underestimated, three scenarios Premium
Once bitten, twice shy – Investors are still licking the wounds from Brexit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other improbable events that became reality.