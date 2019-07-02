USD/CHF drops toward 0.9835 as Swiss franc strengthens

- Safe-haven demand: CHF, JPY, Treasuries and gold, all up.
- USD/CHF turns negative after reversing from 12-day highs.
The USD/CHF pair reached earlier today at 0.9889, the highest level since June 20. The area around 0.9885 became a barrier that the US Dollar was unable to break and weakened triggering a correction.
The recovery of the Swiss franc took place amid an increase in the demand for the Japanese Yen and also US Bonds. The 10-year yield dropped back under 2.0%, approaching multi-year lows.
The environment pushed USD/CHF to the downside. The pair bottomed at 0.9833, still significantly above yesterday’s opening. As of writing, trades at .9850, off lows but still moving with a bearish bias.
USD/CHF Levels
The pair failed two times to hold on top of the 20-day moving average that stands at 0.9870. The mentioned line capped the upside and a correction followed.
The short-term bias still points to the upside, but USD/CHF needs to hold on top of 0.9870 in order to clear the way to more gains. On the flip side, the first relevant support might lie at 0.9830 (20-SMA in four hours) and then 0.9775 (short-term uptrend).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
