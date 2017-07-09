USD/CHF drops to weekly lows below 0.9500

USD/CHF drops to weekly lows below 0.9500By Matías Salord
USD/CHF fell below 0.9500 and bottomed at 0.9492, hitting the lowest level August 28. A combination of a weaker US Dollar across the board affected by a decline in US bond yields and a stronger Swiss franc after the ECB meeting, sent the pair lower.
The 10-year yield dropped to 2.02% reaching the lowest level since Novembers after expectations of another rate hike from the Fed dropped.
The Swiss franc received a boost from the euro that rose in the market after the ECB meeting and Draghi’s press conference. The central bank kept rates and QE unchanged. Draghi pointed toward a decision in October and warned about the impact of euro volatility on uncertainty.
2017 lows back in the radar
USD/CHF remains under pressure and is again looking at the area around 0.9425/35 where 2017 lows are located. Before that level support could be seen at 0.9480 and 0.9450.
On the upside, immediate resistance is now located at 0.9525 (Sep 6 low), followed by 0.9570 (daily high). In order to remove the short-term bearish bias the pair needs to rise above a downtrend line from last week highs that currently strands around 0.9570/80.
