- USD/CHF witnessed selling for the second straight day amid the ongoing USD profit-taking slide.
- Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes weighed on the USD and exerted pressure.
- The risk-on mood could undermine the safe-haven CHF and help limit deeper losses for the pair.
The USD/CHF pair extended last week's retracement slide from the 0.9885 region, or a multi-week high and witnessed selling for the second straight day on Monday. Spot prices continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and dropped to over a one-week low, around the 0.9735 region in the last hour.
Several Federal Reserve officials signalled last week that they did not favour the bigger rate hike that the markets priced in following the release of red-hot US consumer inflation. Investors were quick to react and trimmed their bets for a supersized 100 bps Fed rate hike move in July. This, in turn, led to an extension of the US dollar profit-taking slide from a two-decade high and was seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
The downside, however, seems cushioned amid a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc. The risk-on impulse pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher. This could act as a tailwind for the USD and offer some support to the USD/CHF pair, at least for now. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders on Monday will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9738
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.9763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9676
|Daily SMA50
|0.974
|Daily SMA100
|0.9575
|Daily SMA200
|0.9393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9841
|Previous Daily Low
|0.976
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9757
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
