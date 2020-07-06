USD/CHF drops to near 4-week lows, approaching 0.9400 mark

- USD/CHF drifts lower for the fifth consecutive session on Monday amid sustained USD selling.
- The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a goodish intraday pickup in the US bond yields.
- Concerns about a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases further benefitted the safe-haven CHF.
The USD/CHF pair edged lower through the early European session and dropped to near four-week lows, closer to the 0.9400 round-figure mark in the last hour.
The pair extended last week's rejection slide from the 0.9535-30 horizontal resistance and remained depressed for the fifth consecutive session on Monday. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by sustained selling around the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the perceived safe-haven Swiss franc.
The incoming positive economic data provided further evidence that the worse of the coronavirus pandemic was probably over and revived hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This led to a further improvement in the global risk sentiment, albeit worries about a continuous rise in new coronavirus cases held investors from taking excessive risk.
Investors also remain concerned that the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the United States could trigger renewed lockdown measures and once again put the brakes on economic activity. This, in turn, kept exerting some downward pressure on the greenback, which failed to gain any respite from a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
The pair has now dropped to the lowest level since June 11 and a subsequent slide below the 0.9400 mark will set the stage for additional weakness. The USD/CHF pair might then accelerate the fall towards June monthly swing lows, around the 0.9375 region, and turn vulnerable to prolong its recent bearish trajectory witnessed over the past two months or so.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which coupled with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9416
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.9446
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9487
|Daily SMA50
|0.9605
|Daily SMA100
|0.9634
|Daily SMA200
|0.9735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.947
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9443
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9533
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9427
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9651
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9376
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9453
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9425
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9408
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9463
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9491
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.