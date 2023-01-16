- USD/CHF has dropped as the risk-off impulse is losing strength.
- A full-blown recession in the US economy could trigger a 15-20% fall in S&P500.
- A meaningful decline in the US PPI might trim inflation projections further and will also weigh on wage growth ahead.
The USD/CHF pair has sensed selling pressure after failing to surpass the critical resistance of 0.9280 in the early Asian session. The Swiss franc asset has picked offers and has dropped to near 0.9240. It seems that the risk-off impulse is fading away as the United States markets will open today after a stretched weekend on account of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On Monday, the S&P500 futures witnessed a moderate fall amid holiday-inspired anxiety among the market participants. No doubt, the 500-stock basket is displaying signs of recovery from the past few weeks as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to reach the terminal rates sooner and is looking to trim the pace of hiking interest rates. However, price stability could not be achieved without entering into a recession in the United States economy.
Economists at UBS think that the upcoming 4Q corporate reporting season will provide a reality check. “Earnings headwinds – an aggressive Fed, a normalization in demand for goods popular during the pandemic, a stronger USD, and higher costs because of more expensive labor – have become strong enough for us to expect no growth in S&P 500 4Q earnings per share compared to the same period last year. The downside risks remain elevated, and stocks could fall 15-20% if the economy enters a full-blown recession.”
The US Dollar Index (DXY) turned sideways around 102.00 after a firmer recovery move from the fresh seven-month low at 101.36. The USD Index is likely to be guided by the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, which is scheduled for Wednesday. A meaningful decline in the US PPI might trim inflation projections further and will also weigh on wage growth ahead.
Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the commentary from global officials at World Economic Forum, happening in the Swiss Franc region. On the economic front, the absence of major triggers in the economic calendar this week will keep the focus of investors on the US economic calendar for any action.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9263
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.926
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9286
|Daily SMA50
|0.9398
|Daily SMA100
|0.9624
|Daily SMA200
|0.9643
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9317
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9256
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9363
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9167
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.936
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
