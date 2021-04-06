USD/CHF drops to fresh two week lows near 0.9350 despite renewed USD weakness

USD/CHF came under modest pressure in early American session.

Falling US Treasury bond yields weigh on USD.

Wall Street's main indexes look to open modestly lower.

After spending the majority of the day in a tight range below 0.9400, the USD/CAD came under modest bearish pressure in the early American session and touched its lowest level in two weeks at 0.9350. As of writing, the pair was down 0.11% on a daily basis at 0.9355.

DXY returns to 92.50 area

Although the greenback seems to be having a difficult time preserving its earlier strength, USD/CHF remains on the back foot due to its positive correlation with the US Treasury bond yields. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing 1.03% at 1.688% and the US Dollar Index, which touched a daily high of 92.78, is unchanged on the day at 92.56.

Later in the session, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket but these data are unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction.

In the meantime, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.2% as we close in on the opening bell. If Wall Street's main indexes fall sharply following Monday's impressive rally, the greenback could start outperforming its rivals and pave the way for a rebound in USD/CHF.

Technical levels to watch for