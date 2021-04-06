USD/CHF drops to fresh two week lows near 0.9350 despite renewed USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF came under modest pressure in early American session.
  • Falling US Treasury bond yields weigh on USD.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open modestly lower.

After spending the majority of the day in a tight range below 0.9400, the USD/CAD came under modest bearish pressure in the early American session and touched its lowest level in two weeks at 0.9350. As of writing, the pair was down 0.11% on a daily basis at 0.9355.

DXY returns to 92.50 area

Although the greenback seems to be having a difficult time preserving its earlier strength, USD/CHF remains on the back foot due to its positive correlation with the US Treasury bond yields. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing 1.03% at 1.688% and the US Dollar Index, which touched a daily high of 92.78, is unchanged on the day at 92.56.

Later in the session, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket but these data are unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction.

In the meantime, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.2% as we close in on the opening bell. If Wall Street's main indexes fall sharply following Monday's impressive rally, the greenback could start outperforming its rivals and pave the way for a rebound in USD/CHF.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9353
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.9367
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.933
Daily SMA50 0.9144
Daily SMA100 0.9032
Daily SMA200 0.9105
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9439
Previous Daily Low 0.9354
Previous Weekly High 0.9473
Previous Weekly Low 0.937
Previous Monthly High 0.9459
Previous Monthly Low 0.9071
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9386
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9407
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9334
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9302
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9249
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9419
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9472
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9504

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

