USD/CHF drops to fresh two week lows near 0.9350 despite renewed USD weakness

- USD/CHF came under modest pressure in early American session.
- Falling US Treasury bond yields weigh on USD.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open modestly lower.
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range below 0.9400, the USD/CAD came under modest bearish pressure in the early American session and touched its lowest level in two weeks at 0.9350. As of writing, the pair was down 0.11% on a daily basis at 0.9355.
DXY returns to 92.50 area
Although the greenback seems to be having a difficult time preserving its earlier strength, USD/CHF remains on the back foot due to its positive correlation with the US Treasury bond yields. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing 1.03% at 1.688% and the US Dollar Index, which touched a daily high of 92.78, is unchanged on the day at 92.56.
Later in the session, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket but these data are unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction.
In the meantime, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.2% as we close in on the opening bell. If Wall Street's main indexes fall sharply following Monday's impressive rally, the greenback could start outperforming its rivals and pave the way for a rebound in USD/CHF.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9353
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.9367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.933
|Daily SMA50
|0.9144
|Daily SMA100
|0.9032
|Daily SMA200
|0.9105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9439
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9354
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9473
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.937
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9459
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9386
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9407
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9302
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9249
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9504
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
