USD/CHF drops to fresh three-week lows near 0.9700

- Risk aversion continues to dominate markets on Thursday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield slumps to new all-time lows.
- Coming up: Q4 GDP and Durable Goods Orders data from US.
After closing the previous day virtually unchanged near 0.9760, the USD/CHF pair turned south on Thursday and slumped to its lowest level since February 5th at 0.9710. As of writing, the pair was down 0.55% on a daily basis at 0.9715.
Eyes on US data
The sharp fall witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields continues to weigh on the greenback. The 10-year T-bond yield is losing more than 4% on Thursday and stays at fresh all-time lows amid the intense flight-to-safety and forces the US Dollar Index stretch lower.
At the moment, the index is down 0.4% on the day at 98.75. Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its second estimate of the fourth-quarter GDP growth, which is expected to tick lower to 1.4% from 1.5% in the previous estimate. Other data from the US will include weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders.
In the meantime, major European equity indexes are erasing between 2% and 2.3% on Thursday to reflect the dismal market mood. Heightened fears over a protracted global economic slowdown amid rising confirmed coronavirus infections continue to ramp up the demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9713
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.9766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9764
|Daily SMA50
|0.9738
|Daily SMA100
|0.9823
|Daily SMA200
|0.9853
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9728
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.977
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9768
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9736
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9787
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9837
