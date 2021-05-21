USD/CHF drops to fresh three-month lows, around mid-0.8900s

- USD/CHF remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Friday.
- Sliding US bond yields, dovish Fed expectations continued weighing on the greenback.
- The risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven CHF and helped limit the downside.
The USD/CHF pair reversed an early European session dip to fresh three-month lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 0.8970 region.
The pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on the last trading day of the week. This marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four – also the fifth in the previous seven – and was sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias.
Despite Wednesday's hawkish FOMC minutes, expectations that the Fed will stick to its accommodative policy stance for a longer period continued acting as a headwind for the greenback. This, along with a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, held the USD bulls on the defensive near multi-month lows.
The negative factor, to some extend, was offset by a generally positive risk tone around the global equity markets. This, in turn, undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and assisted the USD/CHF pair to find some support near mid-0.8900s, warranting caution before positioning for any further downfall.
Market participants now look forward to the release of flash US PMI prints for May, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8974
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9072
|Daily SMA50
|0.9201
|Daily SMA100
|0.9091
|Daily SMA200
|0.9079
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9048
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8973
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8986
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9002
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9019
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8924
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8874
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9023
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9098
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
