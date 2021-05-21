USD/CHF drops to fresh three-month lows, around mid-0.8900s

USD/CHF remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Friday.

Sliding US bond yields, dovish Fed expectations continued weighing on the greenback.

The risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven CHF and helped limit the downside.

The USD/CHF pair reversed an early European session dip to fresh three-month lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 0.8970 region.

The pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on the last trading day of the week. This marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four – also the fifth in the previous seven – and was sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias.

Despite Wednesday's hawkish FOMC minutes, expectations that the Fed will stick to its accommodative policy stance for a longer period continued acting as a headwind for the greenback. This, along with a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, held the USD bulls on the defensive near multi-month lows.

The negative factor, to some extend, was offset by a generally positive risk tone around the global equity markets. This, in turn, undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and assisted the USD/CHF pair to find some support near mid-0.8900s, warranting caution before positioning for any further downfall.

Market participants now look forward to the release of flash US PMI prints for May, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch