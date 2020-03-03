USD/CHF drops to fresh 23-month lows near 0.9500 on shock Fed rate cut

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Fed cuts policy rate by 50 basis points in response to coronavirus.
  • US Dollar Index slumps to 97 area ahead of Chairman Powell's presser.

The USD/CHF pair fell sharply in the early trading hours of the American session and touched its lowest level since April of 2018 at 0.9519 after the Fed decided to cut its policy rate by 50 basis points. Following the initial reaction, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen trading at 0.9540, erasing 0.52% on the day.

Eyes on FOMC Chairman Powell

Earlier in the day, the G7 statement refrained from mentioning a coordinated monetary policy move to counter the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. However, the FOMC, in a shocking move, voted unanimously to lower the policy rate to 1%-1.25% target range after an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

"The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the Fed acknowledged in its statement.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell sharply and tested the 97 handle to reflect a broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. At the moment, the index is down 0.45% on the day at 97.07.

Focus now shifts to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at 1600 GMT.

Fed Press Conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – March 3

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9531
Today Daily Change -0.0073
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 0.9604
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9762
Daily SMA50 0.9729
Daily SMA100 0.9813
Daily SMA200 0.9847
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9656
Previous Daily Low 0.9544
Previous Weekly High 0.9816
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9587
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9613
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9547
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9489
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9435
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9659
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9713
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9771

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades on high ground after the Fed slashes rates by 50bp

EUR/USD trades on high ground after the Fed slashes rates by 50bp

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.12 but off the highs as the Federal Reserve shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points in response to the coronavirus crisis.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from highs after the Fed-fueled leap

GBP/USD retreats from highs after the Fed-fueled leap

GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, off the highs. Cable leaped when the Federal Reserve announced an emergency 50bp rate cut in response to the coronavirus.

GBP/USD News

Powell throws in the towel: Bears awake, it’s hunting season

Powell throws in the towel: Bears awake, it’s hunting season

The Fed surprise rate cut shakes confidence in managing the next crisis. A rate cut of this magnitude after the most bullish day ever on the DJIA is a bad idea. Volatility has returned after the decision, a sign that the market is not taking it well.

Read more

XAU/USD soars above $1,620 as Fed cuts rates, next levels to watch

XAU/USD soars above $1,620 as Fed cuts rates, next levels to watch

Gold prices have leaped after the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a double-dose of 50 basis points in a shock move to tackle the evolving risk of coronavirus. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures