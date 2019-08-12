  • Swiss franc continues to be on-demand amid risk aversion. 
  • USD/CHF heads for the lowest close since September of last year. 

The USD/CHF pair is falling for the fourth trading day in-a-row as on the back of global risk aversion. The Swissy is among the top performs positing moderate gains versus majors and rising sharply against commodity and emerging market currencies. 

Equity prices are losing ground on Wall Street, with the DOW JONES down almost 1% and US and EZ bond yields are lower, all favor the demand for the Swiss franc, and also the Yen and Gold, safe-haven assets. 

Geopolitical risks, concerns about global growth, the ongoing situation in Hong Kong and some Emerging market jitters following a 25% decline in the Argentine peso that weigh on other Latin American currencies contributed to the negative sentiment. Expectations of more rate cuts from the Federal Reserve also contribute to limit the USD/CHF. 

The pair is hovering around 0.9700. Earlier today bottomed at 0.9681, the lowest level since September 27 and then rebounded modestly. A daily close clearly below 0.9700 could clear the way to more losses, targeting the next strong support seen at 0.9640. 

EUR/CHF test multi-month lows 

The Swiss franc is also higher against the Euro today. The EUR/CHF is also down for the fourth consecutive day, on its way to the lowest daily close since June 2017. Expectations of more easing from the European Central Bank, Brexit concerns and Italy’s political crisis keep the Euro under pressure against the Swiss. 

More levels 

EUR/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0878
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.0898
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0998
Daily SMA50 1.1088
Daily SMA100 1.1196
Daily SMA200 1.1263
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0924
Previous Daily Low 1.0888
Previous Weekly High 1.096
Previous Weekly Low 1.0863
Previous Monthly High 1.1174
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0901
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0882
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0867
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0846
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0918
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0954

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

