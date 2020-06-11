  • USD/CHF remained under some heavy selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Thursday.
  • A turnaround in the global risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven CHF and exerted some pressure.
  • A sharp fall in the US bond yields capped the early USD uptick and did little to lend any support.
  • Bearish traders now await a sustained break below the 0.9400 mark before placing fresh bets.

The USD/CHF pair continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to fresh three-month lows, around the 0.9400 mark in the last hour.

The pair prolonged this week's bearish trajectory and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The ongoing downfall to the lowest level since mid-March was sponsored by a sharp fall in the equity markets, which benefitted the Swiss franc's safe-haven status.

The global risk sentiment took a turn for the worse after the Fed offered a bleak outlook for the US economy. The gloomy projections largely offset the recent optimism over a sharp economic recovery. The Fed also pledged to maintain the rate unchanged at near-zero levels through 2022 and reiterated to increase the holdings of treasury/MBS at least at the current pace.

The US central bank's commitment to continue with extraordinary policy measures led to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, kept a lid on the early US dollar uptick, rather prompted some selling at higher levels. A modest USD pullback further contributed to the USD/CHF pair's heavily offered tone.

However, extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts helped limit deeper losses and assisted the pair to find some support near the 0.9400 mark. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the mentioned level before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus. Thursday's US economic docket features the release of Producer Price Index (PPI) and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which might produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9418
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 0.9438
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.964
Daily SMA50 0.9678
Daily SMA100 0.9676
Daily SMA200 0.9771
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9515
Previous Daily Low 0.9425
Previous Weekly High 0.9651
Previous Weekly Low 0.9542
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9459
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.948
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9404
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.937
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9314
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9494
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9549
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9584

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

