USD/CHF drops to 0.9000 area, eyes on US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF edges lower toward 0.9000 ahead of US data.
  • US Dollar Index continues to float above 90.00 on Thursday.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to start the day little changed.

After spending the first half of the day around 0.9050, the USD/CHF pair lost its traction and was last seen losing 0.35% on the day at 0.9006.

DXY tests 90.00 ahead of US data

The USD's market valuation continues to drive USD/CHF's movements. The US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a four-day losing streak and closed in the positive territory on Wednesday boosted by the relatively hawkish tone seen in the FOMC's April meeting minutes. Additionally, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helped the USD outperform its rivals. Nevertheless, the DXY seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Thursday and was last seen losing 0.2% at 90.02.

The publication showed that some policymakers wanted to start talking about adjustments to asset purchases in the upcoming meetings if the economy continued to improve toward the Fed's goals.

Later in the session, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia will publish its Manufacturing Survey for May as well.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq Futures are flat on the day and the S&P Futures are posting modest losses, suggesting that US stocks are likely to start the day near Wednesday's closing levels.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.901
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.9041
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9081
Daily SMA50 0.9206
Daily SMA100 0.909
Daily SMA200 0.908
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9048
Previous Daily Low 0.8968
Previous Weekly High 0.9094
Previous Weekly Low 0.8986
Previous Monthly High 0.9473
Previous Monthly Low 0.908
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9017
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8999
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.899
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.894
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8911
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.907
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9098
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9149

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces to 1.22 ahead of jobless claims

EUR/USD bounces to 1.22 ahead of jobless claims

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims figures are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation

GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation

GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside

XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside

This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.

Gold News

Shiba Inu to rally by 50%

Shiba Inu to rally by 50%

SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.

Read more

FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops

FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops

“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed  their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures