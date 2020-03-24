USD/CHF drops below 0.9800 while portraying US dollar pullback

- USD/CHF registers the second day of losses, extends U-turn from 0.9800.
- The US dollar marks broad losses amid risk reset.
- US PMIs, updates concerning the COVID-19 Bill will be in focus.
With the market’s anti-greenback move in the spotlight, USD/CHF extends the previous day’s losses to 0.9795, down 0.55%, during the early hours of Tuesday’s trading.
Although coronavirus (COVID-19) risks continue to linger, expectations that the US policymakers will soon release the much-awaited relief package, which is likely to near $2 trillion of value, questioned the market’s rush to the US dollar amid earlier risk-off.
Also helping the pair could be the risk of the move reset portrayed by the Asian equities and the US 10-year treasury yields. The US 10-year treasury yields rise nearly 6 basis points (bps) to 0.823% whereas stocks in Asian powerhouses like Japan, China and India are all marking noticeable gains by the press time.
The US Senate failed to agree over the Trump administration’s aid package but President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin mentioned to be very close to the deal.
It should also be noted that the Fed’s unlimited Quantitative Easing (QE) also weighs on the US dollar as it reduces the supply crunch of the greenback.
Meanwhile, the global cases infected from the deadly virus crossed 372,500 while the death toll also surged beyond 16,380 by the end of Monday.
Moving on, traders will now concentrate more on the COVID-19 Bill headlines while also taking clues from the preliminary readings of the US PMIs for March.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking beyond 0.9900 on the daily closing basis, the USD/CHF pair remains inside the rising wedge bearish formation that gets confirmation once the quote slips below 0.9650. The recent pullback could be attributed to the Doji formation marked around the multi-month top on Friday.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9805
|Today Daily Change
|-43 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44%
|Today daily open
|0.9848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9589
|Daily SMA50
|0.9675
|Daily SMA100
|0.9761
|Daily SMA200
|0.9816
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9902
|Previous Daily Low
|0.979
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9392
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9735
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0015
AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900 amid broad USD sell-off
AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900, benefiting from firmer gold prices, RBA's liquidity injection and broad USD weakness following Fed's unlimited QE announcement and amid prospects of a US Congress coronavirus relief deal, which seems very close.
USD/JPY: Heavy, below 110.50 amid broad USD weakness
USD/JPY remains heavy and drops towards 110.00 as prospects of the US COVID-19 bill seem to calm the nerves and weigh on the US dollar, which is already hurt by the Fed's aggressive bond-buying program announced on Monday.
S&P 500 futures and yields rise while US dollar drops on Fed's unlimited QE
The US stock futures are flashing green in Asia as markets are offering USD, possibly in response to the Fed open-ended asset purchase program. The stock futures and yields are rising amid increased expectations for a massive coronavirus spending bill.
Gold: Demand for put options drops as prices rise
With gold rising for the third straight day, the options market is shedding the bearish bias on the yellow metal. The rise in the risk reversals represents a weakening demand or the implied volatility premium for the put options and validates the recovery rally in prices.
WTI: Clears 50/100-HMAs to regain $25.00, focus on $26.70
While taking rounds to $25.00, WTI manages to extend recovery gains beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 fall as well as 50 and 100-HMAs during Tuesday’s Asian session. As a result, the black gold now signals readiness to challenge short-term falling trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near $26.70.