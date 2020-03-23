USD/CHF drops below 0.9800 as USD selloff continues

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Fed announces open-ended QE to support US economy.
  • US Dollar Index slumps below 102 in early American session.
  • Chicago Fed's National Activity Index improves to 0.16 in February.

The USD/CHF pair climbed higher toward the 0.9900 handle during the European trading hours but lost its traction in the second half of the day following the Fed's announcement of aggressive policy measures. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.9798, erasing 0.66% on the day.

Fed keeps USD's gains in check

To eliminate disruptions to the economic activity and support companies, household and businesses, the Fed has started an open-ended QE program and said that it will purchase treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to ensure smooth market functioning.

The US Dollar Index, which climbed to fresh multi-year highs near the 103 handle on Monday, made a sharp U-turn on the Fed's announcement and was last seen erasing 0.15% on the day at 101.79.

Meanwhile, the only data from the US showed that the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index rose to 0.16 in February from -0.33 but was largely ignored by the participants.

On the other hand, Wall Street opened the day sharply lower to suggest that investors are not yet ready to move away from safe-haven assets and put additional weight on the pair's shoulders.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9808
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 0.9862
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9586
Daily SMA50 0.9673
Daily SMA100 0.9761
Daily SMA200 0.9817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9901
Previous Daily Low 0.9744
Previous Weekly High 0.9901
Previous Weekly Low 0.9392
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9804
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.977
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9679
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9613
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9927
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9993
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

