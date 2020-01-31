USD/CHF drops below 0.9700 as markets remain risk-averse

- Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in China approach 10,000.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield drops more than 1% on Friday.
- US Dollar Index consolidates losses below 98 ahead of inflation data.
The USD/CHF pair erased nearly 40 pips on Thursday and seems to be having a difficult time staging a recovery on Friday. After touching a daily high of 0.9715, the pair lost its traction and was last seen trading at 0.9693, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
CHF capitalizes on risk-off flows
The lack of positive developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak keeps investors on edge amid concerns over its potential negative impact on the global economy. China's envoy to the UN, Zhang Jun, on Friday reported that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China rose to 9.809 with a death toll of 213.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day and major European equity indexes are registering losses on Friday to reflect the risk-averse market environment.
In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data. Investors expect the annual core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, to stay unchanged at 1.6% in December. The BEA's report will include the Personal Income and Personal Spending figures as well.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9693
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9698
|Daily SMA50
|0.9786
|Daily SMA100
|0.9855
|Daily SMA200
|0.9888
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9744
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9679
|Previous Weekly High
|0.973
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9661
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9772
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9799
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
