USD/CHF drops back closer to multi-year lows, around mid-0.8800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF witnessed some fresh selling on Monday amid a broad-based USD weakness.
  • The risk-on mood did little to impress bullish traders or extend any support to the pair.
  • The downside seems limited as the focus now shifts to the latest FOMC policy decision.

The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD dragged the USD/CHF pair back closer to mid-0.8800s, or closer to multi-year lows touched on Friday.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's attempted recovery move, instead met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new week and was pressured by sustained US dollar selling bias. In fact, the USD Index dropped to a fresh two-and-half-year low amid firming expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus measures.

A bipartisan $908 billion COVID-19 package could reportedly be split into two to increase its chances of approval by both Democrats and Republicans. This comes amid worries about the economic fallout from the ever-increasing COVID-19 case and the imposition of new restrictions in several US states, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive.

Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc, did little to impress bullish traders or lend any support to the USD/CHF pair. The global risk sentiment remained supported by optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and hopes for a global economic recovery.

It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CHF pair is able to attract any buying at lower levels or prolongs its recent bearish trajectory amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. That said, investors might prefer to wait for this week's FOMC monetary policy update before positioning for the pair's near-term trajectory.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8858
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 0.8892
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9016
Daily SMA50 0.9079
Daily SMA100 0.9105
Daily SMA200 0.9346
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8909
Previous Daily Low 0.8851
Previous Weekly High 0.8947
Previous Weekly Low 0.8851
Previous Monthly High 0.9208
Previous Monthly Low 0.8982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8873
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8859
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8826
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8802
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8917
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8942
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8975

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

