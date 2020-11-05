USD/CHF dives to over one-week lows, around mid-0.9000s amid notable USD supply

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF witnessed some aggressive selling on Thursday amid a broad-based USD weakness.
  • Technical selling below the 0.9100 round-figure mark aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.
  • The upbeat market mood did little to lend any support or stall the downfall ahead of the FOMC.

The USD selling pressure picked up pace during the mid-European session and dragged the USD/CHF pair to near two-week lows, around mid-0.9000s in the last hour.

Following an early uptick to the 0.9130 region, the pair met with some fresh supply on Thursday and extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 0.9200 neighbourhood. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the perceived safe-haven Swiss franc.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden might be edging closer to winning the nail-biting US presidential election. The final results, however, remain unclear amid the continuation of vote counts in several key swing states. This, coupled with the fact that Republican incumbent President Donald Trump has pursued lawsuits and a recount in battleground states, fueled uncertainty. This, in turn, took its toll on the greenback.

Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the 0.9100 mark further aggravated the bearish pressure. Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on environment – as depicted by indications of yet another strong opening for the US equity markets – did little to impress bullish traders or lend any support to the USD/CHF pair or stall the steep intraday downfall.

Moving ahead, Thursday's FOMC monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the US session, will now be looked upon for some immediate respite for the USD bulls. This, along with the US political developments, might assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9046
Today Daily Change -0.0079
Today Daily Change % -0.87
Today daily open 0.9125
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9116
Daily SMA50 0.9134
Daily SMA100 0.9208
Daily SMA200 0.9436
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9197
Previous Daily Low 0.909
Previous Weekly High 0.9173
Previous Weekly Low 0.9041
Previous Monthly High 0.9219
Previous Monthly Low 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9156
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9077
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.903
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.897
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9184
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9244
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9291

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances through 1.1850 as US elections results are awaited

EUR/USD advances through 1.1850 as US elections results are awaited

EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.1850, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion

GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level

Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level

The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.

Gold news

Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited

Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited

Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.

Read more

WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00

WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00

Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures