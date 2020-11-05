USD/CHF dives to over one-week lows, around mid-0.9000s amid notable USD supply

- USD/CHF witnessed some aggressive selling on Thursday amid a broad-based USD weakness.
- Technical selling below the 0.9100 round-figure mark aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.
- The upbeat market mood did little to lend any support or stall the downfall ahead of the FOMC.
The USD selling pressure picked up pace during the mid-European session and dragged the USD/CHF pair to near two-week lows, around mid-0.9000s in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 0.9130 region, the pair met with some fresh supply on Thursday and extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 0.9200 neighbourhood. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the perceived safe-haven Swiss franc.
Democrat candidate Joe Biden might be edging closer to winning the nail-biting US presidential election. The final results, however, remain unclear amid the continuation of vote counts in several key swing states. This, coupled with the fact that Republican incumbent President Donald Trump has pursued lawsuits and a recount in battleground states, fueled uncertainty. This, in turn, took its toll on the greenback.
Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the 0.9100 mark further aggravated the bearish pressure. Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on environment – as depicted by indications of yet another strong opening for the US equity markets – did little to impress bullish traders or lend any support to the USD/CHF pair or stall the steep intraday downfall.
Moving ahead, Thursday's FOMC monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the US session, will now be looked upon for some immediate respite for the USD bulls. This, along with the US political developments, might assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9046
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|0.9125
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9116
|Daily SMA50
|0.9134
|Daily SMA100
|0.9208
|Daily SMA200
|0.9436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9197
|Previous Daily Low
|0.909
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9173
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9041
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.903
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.897
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances through 1.1850 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.1850, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.