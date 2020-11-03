USD/CHF dives to levels near 0.9100 with US elections in focus

- US dollar dives from 0.9205 to daily lows near 0.9100.
- The dollar tumbles with the market pricing in a Democrat victory.
The US dollar has given away on Tuesday half of the ground taken over the last six days, hammered by a recovery on risk appetite. The pair has retreated to the low range of 0.9100, after hitting one-month highs above 0.9200 on Monday.
US dollar tumbles on hopes of a Biden’s victory
The greenback has lost nearly 0.8% so far today, undermined by a broad-based USD weakness amid the risk-on sentiment. Equity markets have posted solid advances on Tuesday with the investors betting on a Democrat landslide that would help to unlock a large stimulus program and hurt demand for the US dollar.
Market concerns about the impact of a second COVID-19 wave have been sidelined with the main focus to the US elections. Wall Street has echoed the positive sentiment with the Dow Jones 2.06% up, the Nasdaq Composite Index appreciating 1.85% and the S&P Index 1.85% above the opening level.
On this backdrop, the US dollar has depreciated against its main peers. The US Dollar Index retreating 0.7% to 93.29 after having peaked on Monday at 94.28, its highest level since late September.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9122
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|0.9193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9121
|Daily SMA50
|0.9132
|Daily SMA100
|0.9215
|Daily SMA200
|0.9442
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9161
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9173
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9041
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.919
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9214
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9261
