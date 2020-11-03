USD/CHF dives to levels near 0.9100 with US elections in focus

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • US dollar dives from 0.9205 to daily lows near 0.9100.
  • The dollar tumbles with the market pricing in a Democrat victory.

The US dollar has given away on Tuesday half of the ground taken over the last six days, hammered by a recovery on risk appetite. The pair has retreated to the low range of 0.9100, after hitting one-month highs above 0.9200 on Monday.

US dollar tumbles on hopes of a Biden’s victory

The greenback has lost nearly 0.8% so far today, undermined by a broad-based USD weakness amid the risk-on sentiment. Equity markets have posted solid advances on Tuesday with the investors betting on a Democrat landslide that would help to unlock a large stimulus program and hurt demand for the US dollar.

Market concerns about the impact of a second COVID-19 wave have been sidelined with the main focus to the US elections. Wall Street has echoed the positive sentiment with the  Dow Jones 2.06% up, the Nasdaq Composite Index appreciating 1.85% and the S&P Index 1.85% above the opening level.

On this backdrop, the US dollar has depreciated against its main peers. The US Dollar Index retreating 0.7% to 93.29 after having peaked on Monday at 94.28, its highest level since late September.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9122
Today Daily Change -0.0071
Today Daily Change % -0.77
Today daily open 0.9193
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9121
Daily SMA50 0.9132
Daily SMA100 0.9215
Daily SMA200 0.9442
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9208
Previous Daily Low 0.9161
Previous Weekly High 0.9173
Previous Weekly Low 0.9041
Previous Monthly High 0.9219
Previous Monthly Low 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.919
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9179
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9167
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.914
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9119
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9214
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9234
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9261

 

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1700 ahead of US polls’ outcome

Dollar’s sell-off was the main theme on Tuesday, as the US decides who will be the next president. Volatility set to rock with the initial results.

AUD/USD among the best performers on US election’s day

Traders moved beyond a dovish RBA and rushed into the Aussie. More turmoil could keep on benefiting the commodity-linked currency.

XAU/USD steadies near $1,910 as risk rally remains intact

The XAU/USD pair gained nearly 1% on Monday and has continued to push higher on Tuesday with the greenback facing a heavy selling pressure ahead of the US presidential election.

2020 Elections: The case for a historic Trump defeat, in five quick charts

2016 all over again? Anxious Democrats, hopeful Republicans, and pundits all over seem to focus on President Donald Trump's chances of victory in 2020. However, all signs are pointing in a different direction. 

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

