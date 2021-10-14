USD/CHF dives to four-week lows, seems vulnerable near 0.9200 mark

- USD/CHF witnessed heavy selling for the second straight session on Thursday.
- The ongoing USD corrective slide was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- The risk-on mood did little to undermine the safe-haven CHF or lend support.
The emergence of fresh selling around the USD dragged the USD/CHF pair to four-week lows, sub-0.9200 levels during the early part of the European session.
Despite a slightly stronger US CPI report, investors seem unconvinced about a sustained period of inflation. This was evident from a further decline in the longer-term US Treasury bond yields, which triggered a sharp US dollar corrective slide from 13-month tops. The pullback extended through the first half of the trading action on Thursday, which, in turn, dragged the USD/CHF pair lower for the second successive day.
Meanwhile, the minutes of the September FOMC monetary policy meeting revealed that the Fed remains on track to begin tapering its bond purchases in 2021. Moreover, a growing number of policymakers were worried about the continuous rise in inflationary pressure, forcing investors to bring forward the likely timing of a potential rate hike. This, however, did little to impress the USD bulls or lend any support to the USD/CHF pair.
Even the risk-on impulse in the equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc, failed to ease the intraday bearish pressure around the USD/CHF pair. With the latest leg down, the pair has now reversed over 100 pips from levels just above the 0.9300 round-figure mark. A sustained break below the 0.9225-20 region might have already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing depreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members, will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9202
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.9242
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9278
|Daily SMA50
|0.9212
|Daily SMA100
|0.9163
|Daily SMA200
|0.913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.931
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9235
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9231
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9368
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3700 amid Brexit optimism, weaker dollar
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and notable US dollar weakness. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
XAU/USD approaches $1,800 mark amid weaker USD
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,787-86 region and has now moved into the positive territory for the third successive day. The XAU/USD jumped to near one-month tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.