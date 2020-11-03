USD/CHF depressed below mid-0.9100s amid some repositioning ahead of US elections

  • A broad-based USD weakness prompted some selling around USD/CHF on Tuesday.
  • The upbeat market mood, a pickup in the US bond yields might help limit the fall.
  • Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets amid the US political uncertainty.

The USD/CHF pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and slipped below mid-0.9100s, or two-day lows in the last hour.

The pair witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Tuesday and snapped six consecutive days of the winning streak to one-month tops – levels just above the 0.9200 round-figure mark touched in the previous session. Heading into the election day in the US, increasing odds of a victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden prompted some aggressive US dollar selling.

The former vice-president is expected to spend big on stimulus, which, in turn, drove flows away from the greenback and was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/CHF pair. Investors, however, took a more cautious approach rather than placing outright bets on a particular outcome amid the possibility of the result being contested in court.

Apart from this, indications of a strong opening in the US equity markets might undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and help limit the downside for the USD/CHF pair. The risk-on mood was reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which could further lend some support to the greenback, warranting caution for bearish traders.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/CHF pair might have already topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further depreciating move. Hence, any subsequent fall is more likely to attract some dip-buying near the 0.9130 region, which if broken decisively should pave the way for additional weakness.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9154
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 0.9193
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9121
Daily SMA50 0.9132
Daily SMA100 0.9215
Daily SMA200 0.9442
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9208
Previous Daily Low 0.9161
Previous Weekly High 0.9173
Previous Weekly Low 0.9041
Previous Monthly High 0.9219
Previous Monthly Low 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.919
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9179
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9167
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.914
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9119
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9214
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9234
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9261

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

