- USD/CHF has dropped to near 0.9850 as DXY has refreshed day’s low at 109.54.
- The risk-on impulse has rebounded as S&P500 futures have recovered majority of Wednesday’s losses.
- US economic calendar is full of critical events and will provide guidance for further action.
The USD/CHF pair has dropped after failing to surpass the immediate hurdle of 0.9870 in the early European session. An explosion of pre-event consolidation in the US dollar index (DXY) has weighed pressure on the major.
The DXY has refreshed its day’s low at 109.54 and is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved vigorously. S&P500 futures have recovered a majority of Wednesday’s losses as the corrective move has terminated and investors are pumping money into risk-sensitive assets.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have turned subdued as investors await the release of critical economic data from the US economy. Starting the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which is expected to accelerate by a growth rate of 2.4% would provide a decisive movement in the DXY.
The US economic calendar is also offering the Durable Goods Orders data, which is expected to improve by 0.6% against a drop of 0.2%. Now, it seems clear why the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is not displaying evidence of exhaustion.
Apart from the GDP and Durable Goods Orders data, investors will also focus on the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data. The inflation tool is seen lower at 4.5% vs. the former figure of 4.7%.
On the Swiss franc front, chatters over the collaboration of the European Union, the UK, and Switzerland to combat soaring energy bills will remain in focus. The EU is planning a price cap on energy prices to delight households against soaring energy bills. The strategy is to be executed without boosting demand or delivery of electricity to foreign consumers at subsidized prices.
In response to that, the Trading bloc’s executive arm is advising EU members that such a price limit would have to be extended to power-importing countries like the UK or Switzerland for it to be effective, reported Bloomberg.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9857
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9941
|Daily SMA50
|0.9799
|Daily SMA100
|0.9725
|Daily SMA200
|0.9583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9963
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9853
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0041
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
