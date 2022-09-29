- USD/CHF is expected to fall to near 0.9700 as DXY has lost its appeal on weaker US GDP data.
- An expectation of a slowdown in the pace of hiking rates by the Fed is weakening the DXY.
- In today’s session, US Michigan CSI is seen to stabilize at 59.5.
The USD/CHF pair is eyeing more weakness in the Asian session amid a drop below the critical support of 0.9750. The asset is declining towards the round-level support of 0.9700 as the US dollar index (DXY) is going through severe pain on expectations of a slowdown in the pace of hiking interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Currently, the Fed is busy preparing a monetary policy roadmap for the remaining 2022. Fed policymakers are of the view that bigger rate hikes are still in vision as price pressures have not shown a significant decline yet.
In case of bigger rate hike announcements in the first week of November and the mid of December when the Fed has scheduled policy meetings, the deviation from a terminal rate of 4.6% will remain extremely low. This will force the Fed to calm down the rate hike spree and stay with the rates for a longer period till the observation of a decline in inflationary pressures for several months.
Apart from that, weaker US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data brought weakness to the DXY. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a decline in the extent of economic activities consecutively by 0.6% on an annualized basis. Going forward, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) data will remain in focus. The sentiment data is expected to remain steady at 59.5.
Meanwhile, the Swiss franc bulls are awaiting the release of the Real Retail Sales data. The economic data is expected to improve by 3.6% vs. the prior improvement of 2.4% on an annual basis. This is going to delight the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to sound hawkish on interest rates in the fourth quarter monetary policy unhesitatingly.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9744
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9726
|Daily SMA50
|0.9641
|Daily SMA100
|0.9684
|Daily SMA200
|0.9506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9746
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.962
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9808
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9371
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9464
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losing bullish steam as concerns weigh
Wall Street trimmed its recent gains and approaches weekly lows, reflecting persistent market fears. AUD/USD turned south and risks additional slides as China is set to unveil growth-related figures.
EUR/USD corrective advance extends towards 0.9800
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day, now trading a handful of pips below the next big figure. With no real reasons to buy the EUR, the movement seems more related to profit-taking.
Gold consolidating weekly gains amid broad dollar’s weakness
XAUUSD trades around $1,660, pressuring the weekly high. The metal fell to an intraday low of $1,641.46 but resumed its advance as investors keep moving away from the safe-haven currency. The market´s mood is far from optimistic.
Bitcoin price ruptures $19,000 support oblivious to ballooning BTC/GBP’s trading volume
BTC appears to be playing games with investors in move that see price action repeatedly undermined. Earlier in the week, the flagship cryptocurrency jumped to $20,200 but immediately snapped out of the northbound move to test support at $18,500.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.