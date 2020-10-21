USD/CHF decline extends to levels near long term lows at 0.8998

- USD/CHF pulls back from 0.9160 and dives to 0.9030.
- The dollar is approaching five-year lows at 0.8998.
- Below 0.9048, next key support levels are 0.8998 and 08943 – Commerzbank.
US dollar recovery attempt from Tuesday’s lows at 0.9085 has been capped at 0.9160 area and the pair resumed its downtrend on Wednesday, returning below 0.9100 to hit session lows at 0.9030, approaching dangerously five-year lows at 0.8998.
US dollar dives on hopes of a US stimulus deal
The greenback plunged across the board on Wednesday as hopes of a breakthrough on the US coronavirus stimulus negotiations boosted demand for risky assets. The US Dollar Index has declined for the fourth consecutive day to hit seven-week lows.
Investors’ optimism was triggered by the US Home Secretary, Nancy Pelosi who showed optimism about the chances of reaching a deal before the Elections Day. Today, US President Trump said that he is willing to accept a large aid package, suggesting that he will pass the $2.2 trillion bill pushed by the Democrats against the opposition within his own party.
USD/CHF: Important support at 0.8998 and 0.8943 – Commerzbank
On the technical front, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank points out to 0.8998 and 0.8943 as key support levels for the USD: “Attention on the 0.9048 mid-September low. Only a slide below 0.9048 will target the 0.8998 recent low. The recent low at 0.8998 guards 0.8943 (TD support). Failure at 0.8943 is needed to introduce scope to the 0.8703/0.8698 2014 lows.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9056
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9172
|Daily SMA50
|0.9131
|Daily SMA100
|0.9254
|Daily SMA200
|0.9468
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.911
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9055
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9163
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9024
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9156
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
