- USD/CHF witnessed modest intraday pullback from the fresh YTD high touched earlier this Tuesday.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and prompted some profit-taking.
- The risk-on impulse to undermine the safe-haven CHF and limit losses amid hawkish Fed expectations.
The USD/CHF pair extended its intraday retracement slide from a three-year high and dropped to the 0.9900 neighbourhood during the early North American session.
The pair witnessed a turnaround from the 0.9975 region, or its highest level since May 2019 touched earlier this Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak. The ongoing corrective slide in the US Treasury bond yields undermined the US dollar and prompted traders to lighten their bullish bets around the USD/CHF pair. Apart from this, the downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain limited amid the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed would need to take more drastic action to bring inflation under control. In fact, the markets are still pricing in a further 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022. Adding to this, concerns about rapidly rising consumer prices should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields. Hence, the focus remains glued to the release of the US CPI report on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CHF pair.
Furthermore, a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to drive flows away from the safe-haven Swiss franc, validates the positive outlook for the USD/CHF pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any meaningful corrective slide. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the US bond yields will influence the USD demand. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, should provide some trading impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9916
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9938
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9621
|Daily SMA50
|0.9426
|Daily SMA100
|0.9314
|Daily SMA200
|0.9262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9874
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9707
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9931
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0018
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0069
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
