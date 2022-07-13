- USD/CHF edged lower on Wednesday and snapped a nine-day winning streak to a multi-week high.
- The downtick could be solely attributed to some profit-taking and is more likely to remain limited.
- Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and should limit the slide ahead of the US CPI.
The USD/CHF pair extended the previous day's late pullback from the 0.9860 area, or nearly a four-week high and witnessed some selling on Wednesday. The downtick picked up pace during the early European session and dragged spot prices back below the 0.9800 round-figure mark in the last hour.
Following the recent rally of over 350 pips from sub-0.9500 levels touched on June 29, traders opted to lighten their bullish bets around the USD/CHF pair ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures. Apart from this, the pullback lacked any obvious catalyst and is more likely to remain limited amid the underlying strong bullish tone surrounding the US dollar.
Growing acceptance that the Fed would retain its aggressive policy tightening path to tame persistently high inflation assisted the USD to stand tall near a two-decade high touched on Tuesday. It is worth recalling that the FOMC meeting minutes released last week indicated that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the upcoming FOMC meeting in July.
Policymakers also emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it results in an economic slowdown. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the US CPI print, which is expected to rise from the 8.6% YoY rate in May to 8.8% YoY in June. A stronger-than-expected reading would be enough to provide a fresh boost to the greenback and the USD/CHF pair.
In the meantime, signs of stability in the financial markets could undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc and help limit the corrective pullback. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders and positioning for any meaningful intraday depreciating move. Nevertheless, spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped nine successive days of the winning streak.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.979
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.9818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9672
|Daily SMA50
|0.9741
|Daily SMA100
|0.9558
|Daily SMA200
|0.9385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9859
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9804
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9562
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9882
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward parity as mood sours
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum in the early European session and started to edge lower toward parity. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment ahead of the highly-anticipated US June inflation report seems to be weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1900 despite upbeat UK data
After having extended its recovery beyond 1.1900 on upbeat data releases from the UK earlier in the session, GBP/USD has lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows ahead of US CPI data.
Gold steadies near $1,725 as falling wedge, US inflation tease bulls at yearly low
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats to $1,725 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the early-day rebound from the yearly low while staying inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price remains subdued by not one but two significant hurdles that have prevented an ascent for the past two months. The recent rejection comes due to a confluence of two outcomes.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!