USD/CHF corrects from 1-month tops, slips below 0.9900 handle amid reviving safe-haven demand

A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment underpinned traditional safe-haven currencies.

Renewed weakness in the US bond yields capped the USD and prompted some profit-taking.

Traders now look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for some short-term opportunities.

The USD/CHF pair dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a follow-through weakness below the 0.9900 round figure mark.



The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to one-month tops and was being weighed down by reviving demand for traditional safe-haven currencies - including the Swiss Franc - amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment.

Reviving safe-haven demand exerts some pressure

The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on the recent US Dollar bullish run to multi-year tops and further collaborated to the pair's intraday pullback.



Tuesday's modest slide could further be attributed to some near-term profit-taking, especially after the pair's recent upsurge of over 200-pips from the vicinity of the 0.9700 handle, though bullish oscillators might attract some dip-buying interest.



Moving ahead, investors now look forward to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI - will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch