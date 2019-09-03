USD/CHF corrects from 1-month tops, slips below 0.9900 handle amid reviving safe-haven demand

- A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment underpinned traditional safe-haven currencies.
- Renewed weakness in the US bond yields capped the USD and prompted some profit-taking.
- Traders now look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for some short-term opportunities.
The USD/CHF pair dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a follow-through weakness below the 0.9900 round figure mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to one-month tops and was being weighed down by reviving demand for traditional safe-haven currencies - including the Swiss Franc - amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment.
Reviving safe-haven demand exerts some pressure
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on the recent US Dollar bullish run to multi-year tops and further collaborated to the pair's intraday pullback.
Tuesday's modest slide could further be attributed to some near-term profit-taking, especially after the pair's recent upsurge of over 200-pips from the vicinity of the 0.9700 handle, though bullish oscillators might attract some dip-buying interest.
Moving ahead, investors now look forward to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI - will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9897
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9791
|Daily SMA50
|0.9831
|Daily SMA100
|0.9944
|Daily SMA200
|0.9953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.992
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9888
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9714
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9858
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9954
