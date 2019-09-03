USD/CHF corrects from 1-month tops, slips below 0.9900 handle amid reviving safe-haven demand

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment underpinned traditional safe-haven currencies.
  • Renewed weakness in the US bond yields capped the USD and prompted some profit-taking.
  • Traders now look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for some short-term opportunities.

The USD/CHF pair dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a follow-through weakness below the 0.9900 round figure mark.
 
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to one-month tops and was being weighed down by reviving demand for traditional safe-haven currencies - including the Swiss Franc - amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment.

The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on the recent US Dollar bullish run to multi-year tops and further collaborated to the pair's intraday pullback.
 
Tuesday's modest slide could further be attributed to some near-term profit-taking, especially after the pair's recent upsurge of over 200-pips from the vicinity of the 0.9700 handle, though bullish oscillators might attract some dip-buying interest.
 
Moving ahead, investors now look forward to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI - will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9897
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.9907
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9791
Daily SMA50 0.9831
Daily SMA100 0.9944
Daily SMA200 0.9953
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.992
Previous Daily Low 0.9888
Previous Weekly High 0.9919
Previous Weekly Low 0.9714
Previous Monthly High 0.9976
Previous Monthly Low 0.9659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9908
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.989
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9873
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9858
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9922
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9937
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9954

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

