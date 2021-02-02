USD/CHF continues to push higher toward 0.9000

- USD/CHF is rising for third straight day on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index extends rally beyond 91.00 ahead of mid-tier data.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply higher.
The USD/CHF pair gained more than 60 pips on Monday and continues to edge higher ahead of American session on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 0.8982.
DXY settles above 91.00
The broad-based USD strength and the risk-positive market environment at the start of the week provided a boost to USD/CHF.
With major European equity indexes posting strong gains for the second straight day, the CHF is struggling to find demand as a safe-haven. Moreover, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.8%, suggesting that risk flows will remain in control of financial markets with Wall Street's main indexes opening decisively higher.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained 0.45% on Monday, is currently at its highest level since early December at 91.10, up 0.15% ahead of the ISM-NY Business Conditions and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index data.
A more-than-1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is helping the greenback outperform its rivals in the absence of significant fundamental drivers.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8981
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8973
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8874
|Daily SMA50
|0.8898
|Daily SMA100
|0.9018
|Daily SMA200
|0.9205
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8973
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8901
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8945
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8928
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8997
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9069
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments are eyed.
ETH primed for new all-time highs as resistance weakens
Ethereum price is ready for a significant upswing as the price nears the x-axis of an ascending triangle. A candlestick close above $1,450 would confirm a bullish breakout that may propel ETH towards $1,900, representing a 30% increase.
XAG/USD eyes deeper correction amid descending triangle breakdown
XAG/USD attempts a bounce but remains below the $28 mark. Silver bears look to extend control after the 4% drop so far. Descending triangle breakdown on the 1H chart points to more losses.
Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger
NYSE:CCIV continued its meteoric rise as it added a further 10% in after-hours trading. The surge is built upon the speculation of a reverse merger with luxury EV company Lucid Motors. Shares have added over 150% since CCIV and Lucid were first connected.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.