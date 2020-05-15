USD/CHF continues to move sideways above 0.9700 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF lost its momentum after closing last two days in positive territory.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates this week's gains above 100.
  • Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline by 12% in April.

The USD/CHF pair registered modest gains on Wednesday and Thursday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 0.9725.

The greenback's market valuation this week became the primary driver of USD/CHF's movements. The risk-off environment and the FOMC members' dismissal of negative interest rates boosted the demand for the USD.

The US Dollar Index rose to its highest level in three weeks at 100.56 before starting to consolidate its gains. Although the index is staying flat on the day at 100.28 on Friday, it's still up more than 1% since the beginning of the week.

Eyes on US data

In the second half of the day, Retail Sales, Industrial Production and UoM Consumer Confidence Index data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Previewing the Retail Sales data, “Retail Sales are forecast to decline 12% in April, half again as much as the March plunge and almost equaling the 12.4% crushing in the six months of the second half of 2008 when the financial crisis overwhelmed the US economy,” FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani said. “Equity, credit, and currency markets are likely to shrug off the April retail sales numbers, terrible as they will be, much as the Nonfarm Payrolls figures were ignored.”

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9723
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.9731
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.971
Daily SMA50 0.9663
Daily SMA100 0.9687
Daily SMA200 0.9787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9755
Previous Daily Low 0.9714
Previous Weekly High 0.9784
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9729
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9711
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9691
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9669
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9753
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9775
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9795

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

