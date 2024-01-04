USD/CHF continues to lose ground ahead of US employment data, trades near 0.8480

- USD/CHF faces barriers despite improved Greenback.
- SNB might have intervened in the foreign exchange market to support the Swiss Franc.
- The risk-off mood turned the investors toward the US Dollar.
USD/CHF extends its losses for the second successive session on Thursday, trading lower near 0.8480 during the Asian trading hours. The USD/CHF pair experiences downward pressure despite improved US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the intervention in the foreign exchange market from the Swiss National Bank (SNB).
Additionally, the SVME Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for December was released on Wednesday, with an improving figure of 43 from 42.1 prior. The buyers of Swiss Franc (CHF) might have been influenced by the improved business conditions in the manufacturing sector.
On the other side, the anticipation of sluggish global growth at the end of 2024 has triggered a risk-off market sentiment, leading investors to seek refuge in the US Dollar (USD). Additionally, the improvement in US bond yields reinforced the strength of the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers near 102.40 after recent gains, with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing higher at 4.33% and 3.93%, respectively, by the press time.
The positive momentum of the USD appears to be bolstered by the favorable ISM Manufacturing PMI report on Wednesday, revealing an increase to 47.4 in December from the previous 46.7, surpassing the market consensus of 47.1. However, there is a contrasting trend as JOLTS Job Openings dipped to 8.79M, falling below the expected 8.85M figure for November.
Looking ahead, the market focus will be on Thursday's labor market data releases, including ADP Employment Change and Initial Jobless Claims, providing further insights into the economic scenario.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8486
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.86
|Daily SMA50
|0.8781
|Daily SMA100
|0.8875
|Daily SMA200
|0.8892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8555
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8487
|Previous Weekly High
|0.858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8333
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8513
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8446
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8404
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure near 0.6700 ahead of US NFP Premium
The Aussie dollar remains on the back foot vs. its American counterpart, putting the 0.6700 contention zone to the test once again and ahead of the critical publication of US NFP for the month of December.
EUR/USD appears so far underpinned by the 1.0900 region Premium
EUR/USD staged a decent comeback after a multi-session decline following some vacillating price action in the greenback, higher US and German yields and the resumption of inflationary pressures in Germany in December.
Gold holds ground around $2,040 Premium
After rising above $2,050 earlier in the day, Gold edged lower toward $2,040 and erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% after upbeat US employment data, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection.
US December Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 35 NFP prints*.