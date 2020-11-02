  • US dollar remains bid and reaches one-month highs at 0.9200
  • The dollar rallies for the sixth consecutive day amid US elections' uncertainty.

The dollar has extended its uptrend against the Swiss Franc, buoyed by broad-based USD strength on Monday, to appreciate nearly 0.5% so far today and hit levels past 0.9200 for the first time in one month

US elections’ uncertainty boosts the dollar

The greenback is going through an impressive six-day rally against the Swissie with the investors cutting down their positions, wary of a contested election in the US. The cautious market mood ahead of the election day has reflected on a generalized US dollar strength, which has pushed the US dollar index to one-month highs.

The market anticipates a victory of Joe Biden, that might undermine the US dollar's strength, assuming that the Democrats will, approve a large stimulus package. Nevertheless, investors are sceptical about the polls, after the failure on predicting Trump’s victory four years ago, which is sinking demand for risky assets.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9204
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 0.917
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9119
Daily SMA50 0.9131
Daily SMA100 0.9218
Daily SMA200 0.9445
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9173
Previous Daily Low 0.9138
Previous Weekly High 0.9173
Previous Weekly Low 0.9041
Previous Monthly High 0.9219
Previous Monthly Low 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9151
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9148
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9126
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9113
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9183
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9195
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9217

 

 

 

