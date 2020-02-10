USD/CHF consolidates last week's gains below 0.9800

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • European equity indexes start week on back foot.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm following last week's rally.
  • Coming up: Speech by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman.

Supported by the USD's impressive performance, the USD/CHF pair added more than 100 pips last week and closed at its highest level of 2020 at 0.9782. With the market action staying subdued on Monday, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at 0.9775, where it was down 0.04% on the day.

Investors stay on edge at the start of the week amid worries over China having difficulties containing the coronavirus outbreak. Reflecting the risk-off mood, major European equity indexes are down between 0.4% and 0.5%. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is erasing nearly 2%.

DXY stays above 98.60

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which rose 1.4% on the back of upbeat macroeconomic data releases last week, stays relatively quiet to help the pair continue to fluctuate in its tight range. As of writing, the index is down 0.07% on the day at 98.63

The US economic docket won't be featuring any significant data on Monday and markets will be watching Fed Governor Michelle Dowman's speech for clues regarding the Fed's policy outlook. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9774
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.9775
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9695
Daily SMA50 0.9753
Daily SMA100 0.9842
Daily SMA200 0.9874
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9782
Previous Daily Low 0.9739
Previous Weekly High 0.9782
Previous Weekly Low 0.9629
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9755
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9749
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9722
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9706
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9792
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9808
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9835

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, near four-month lows. The coronavirus continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength

GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, struggling amid concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. The US dollar remains robust amid upbeat data and coronavirus headlines.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure

Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside. 

Read more

Gold climbs to near 1-week tops, around $1575 level

Gold climbs to near 1-week tops, around $1575 level

The precious metal traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and was being supported by growing concerns about the economic effect of the deadly coronavirus. The USD held steady near four-month tops and capped gains.
 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures