USD/CHF consolidates in a range, just below the parity mark

- USD/CHF bulls struggled to make it through the parity mark amid fresh US-China tensions.
- Signs of stability in the financial markets helped regain some positive traction on Friday.
- A subdued USD price action did little to influence and might keep a lid on any strong rally.
The USD/CHF pair regained some positive traction on the last day of the week, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the parity mark.
The struggled to capitalize on this week's goodish positive move to near two-month tops and witnessed a modest pullback on Thursday amid the prevalent cautious mood, which tends to underpin the Swiss franc's relative safe-haven status.
Upside seems limited amid trade uncertainty
Given that the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed two bills supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators, fresh concerns about deteriorating US-China trade relations weighed on the global risk sentiment.
This coupled with stronger-than-expected Swiss Q3 GDP growth figures exerted some additional pressure on Wednesday, albeit holiday-thinned liquidity conditions held investors from placing aggressive bets and helped limit deeper losses.
Despite the latest development, it is still unclear if it will have any bearing on the US-China "phase one" trade deal. This coupled with some signs of stability in the equity markets seemed to extend some support to the major.
On the other hand, the US dollar was seen consolidating its recent gains to two-week tops, albeit lacked any fresh buying interest and might turn out to be the only factor keeping a lid on the pair's attempted positive move.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 1.00 handle before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9989
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9929
|Daily SMA50
|0.9928
|Daily SMA100
|0.9886
|Daily SMA200
|0.9948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9981
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9981
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9868
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9998
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of euro-zone inflation, other figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Euro-zone inflation figures and German employment data are eyed as Americans return from the Thanksgiving holidays.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around mid-109.00s
USD/JPY extended its consolidative price action for the second straight session on Friday. US-China trade uncertainty seemed to underpin the JPY’s safe-haven status and cap gains.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.