USD/CHF consolidates in a range, holds above 0.9700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The prevalent USD selling bias exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CHF.
  • The downside remains cushioned amid a positive mood around the equity markets.
  • A convincing break through 100-200-DMA needed to confirm the near-term trajectory.

The USD/CHF pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major and led to a subdued/range-bound trading action through the early European session on the first day of a new trading week.

The latest optimism over hopes for the reopening of the US economy and drug trials for treatments of COVID-19 further dented the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency and exerted some pressure on the pair.

However, the downside remained cushioned ahead of 100-day SMA support, around the 0.9700 round-figure mark, amid a positive mood around the global equity markets, which tends to undermine the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for an extension of Friday's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA barrier, or one-month tops.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on Monday.

Later during this week, the advanced estimate of the US GDP figures for the first quarter of 2020 and the latest FOMC monetary policy update might assist traders to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9723
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.9731
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9688
Daily SMA50 0.9663
Daily SMA100 0.9703
Daily SMA200 0.9796
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9803
Previous Daily Low 0.9726
Previous Weekly High 0.9803
Previous Weekly Low 0.9656
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9756
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9774
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9704
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9677
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9627
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.978
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.983
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9857

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood

EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown

GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown

GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.

Read more

WTI: Bears relentless amid scarce storage, $10 mark back in sight

WTI: Bears relentless amid scarce storage, $10 mark back in sight

The WTI (June futures on Nymex) bearish momentum has resumed so far this Monday, down already $4 or 20% from last week’s high of $18.26. The US oil, currently, trades at 14.30, shedding about 15.50% on a daily basis.

Oil News

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures