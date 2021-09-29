USD/CHF consolidates in a range below 0.9300 mark, bullish bias remains

- USD/CHF was seen consolidating its recent gains to one-and-half-week tops.
- Sustained USD buying continues to act as a tailwind amid the risk-on impulse.
- The bias favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/CHF pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.9290 area, just a few pips below one-and-half-week tops touched earlier this Wednesday.
The pair, so far, has struggled to build on its gains recorded over the past three trading sessions, though the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders. Following a brief consolidation during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday, the US dollar regained positive traction and shot to the highest level since early November 2020. This, in turn, should continue to act as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair and help limit the downside.
The USD continued drawing some support from expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. It is worth recalling that the Fed last week hinted that it could begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. Moreover, the dot-plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise rates in 2022. Apart from this, a solid rebound in the equity markets should undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc and assist the USD/CHF pair to regain positive traction.
Hence, the range-bound price move might still be categorized as a consolidation phase and warrants some caution before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has topped out in the near term. Any meaningful dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 0.9260-50 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. The stage seems all set for a move back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 0.9330-35 region touched at the beginning of last week.
Market participants now look forward to the release of Pending Home Sales data from the US. The focus, however, will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the ECB Forum on Central Banking. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9288
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9219
|Daily SMA50
|0.9174
|Daily SMA100
|0.9133
|Daily SMA200
|0.9106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9302
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9255
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9333
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9216
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9273
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9219
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.933
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9358
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
