USD/CHF consolidates gains near 0.9130 after renewing weekly high at 0.9148

- USD/CHF broke out of one*week-old trading range on Monday.
- Renewed USD strength lifted USD/CHF to a fresh weekly top.
- US Dollar Index holds above 92.50 after PMI-inspired rally.
The USD/CHF pair spent the Asian session moving sideways around 0.9100 and edged lower to 0.9080 area on broad-based USD weakness during the European trading hours. With the USD staging an impressive rebound in the second half of the day, the pair reversed its direction and touched a fresh weekly high of 0.9148. As of writing, USD/CHF was up 0.2% on the day at 0.9126.
Upbeat PMI data support USD on Monday
Coronavirus vaccine optimism provided a boost to market sentiment on Monday and made it difficult for the greenback to find demand. However, the impressive PMI data from the US and surging Treasury bond yields allowed the USD to outperform its rivals.
The IHS Markit's preliminary Services PMI and Manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.7 and 56.7 in November, respectively, to show that the economic activity in the private sector continued to grow at a strong pace. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained nearly 3% after the data and the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped to a daily high of 92.80 before going into a consolidation phase. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.2% on the day at 92.53.
On Tuesday, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be featured in the US economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9129
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9119
|Daily SMA50
|0.9136
|Daily SMA100
|0.9164
|Daily SMA200
|0.9399
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9123
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9092
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9158
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
XAU/USD plummets multi-month lows below $1,840 on renewed USD strength
The XAU/USD pair fell sharply in the last minutes and touched its lowest level since mid-July near $1,838. As of writing, the pair was trading around $1,840, losing 1.64% on a daily basis.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1800 amid a greenback comeback
EUR/USD is retreating to around 1.1800 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates, sending the dollar higher. Earlier, covid vaccine optimism weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
GBP/USD losses 1.33 as dollar strength outweighs vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading below the 1.33 level as the dollar gains strength following fresh dollar strength, triggered by upbeat US PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced amid optimism on a coronavirus vaccine and Brexit.
Ethereum price breaks $600 in anticipation of ETH 2.0’s launch in December
Ethereum price broke $600 for the first time since June 2018. The highly anticipated Eth2 upgrade seems to be helping the smart-contracts giant gain a lot of traction.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!