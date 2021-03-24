USD/CHF consolidates gains around 0.9350 ahead of US data

- USD/CHF touched a fresh two-week high on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory following Tuesday's upsurge.
- Focus shifts to Durable Goods Orders and PMI data from US.
Fueled by the broad-based USD strength, the USD/CHF pair gained more than 100 pips on Tuesday and extended its rally to a fresh two-week high of 0.9371 on Wednesday. With the market action turning subdued ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around 0.9350.
DXY advances to fresh multi-month highs
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, capitalized on safe-haven flows and touched its highest level since late November at 92.60 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, following a two-day correction, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staying flat on the day, helping the USD preserve its strength.
Later in the session, February Durable Goods Orders figures and the IHS Markit's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for March will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are posting modest daily losses, suggesting that the DXY could have a difficult time pushing higher in the second half of the day if risk flows return to markets.
On Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Monetary Policy Statement. The SNB is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at -0.75%. Additionally, the bank is likely to reiterate its commitment to intervene in foreign exchange markets to curb CHF gains.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.935
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.934
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9234
|Daily SMA50
|0.905
|Daily SMA100
|0.9006
|Daily SMA200
|0.9109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9347
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9229
|Previous Weekly High
|0.932
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9214
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9146
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9382
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9423
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north
EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend. Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback. Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Cardano at risk of a 30% decline
Cardano price is trading heavy in the context of a developing head-and-shoulders top. Based on price symmetry, traders should expect a drift higher over the next 2-3 days before ADA breaks below the neckline.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.