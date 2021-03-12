USD/CHF consolidates daily gains above 0.9300 as focus shifts to mid-tier US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF climbs above 0.9300 on Friday, erases Thursday's losses. 
  • Broad-based USD strength fuels USD/CHF's climb ahead of US data.
  • Recovering US Treasury bond yields support US Dollar Index.

After losing more than 50 pips and closing deep in the negative territory on Thursday, the USD/CHF pair regained its traction and advanced to a daily high of 0.9322 on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.66% on the day at 0.9303.

USD outperforms its rivals on the back of rising bond yields

The US Treasury bond yields continue to impact the USD's market valuation strongly ahead of the weekend. Following the 10-year and the 30-year note auctions earlier in the week, the T-bond yields edged lower but reversed direction on Friday. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is rising 0.48% on the day at 91.85 and the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is up 3.5%.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for February. Additionally, the University of Michigan will publish its preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index report for March.

In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes look to start the day lower following Thursday's rally with the S&P 500 Futures losing 0.4% ahead of the opening bell. If the market mood remains risk-averse during the American trading hours, the greenback could preserve its strength and allow USD/CHF to conclude the week on a strong footing.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9298
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 0.924
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9109
Daily SMA50 0.8981
Daily SMA100 0.8994
Daily SMA200 0.9118
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9309
Previous Daily Low 0.9234
Previous Weekly High 0.9319
Previous Weekly Low 0.9071
Previous Monthly High 0.9102
Previous Monthly Low 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9263
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9281
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9213
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9187
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9139
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9288
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9336
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9363

 

 

